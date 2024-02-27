Mendus to participate in upcoming industry conferences

Press release

Stockholm, Sweden, February 27, 2024





Mendus AB ("Mendus" publ; IMMU. ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies targeting tumor recurrence, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming industry conferences:





10th annual IO360° Summit

New York, USA, February 27-29, 2024

CEO Erik Manting will participate in the 10th annual IO360° Summit, a conference dedicated to reporting on the latest advancements and data in Immuno-Oncology.

https://io360summit.com/





Bio-Europe Spring

Barcelona, Spain, March 18-20, 2024

Mendus CEO and business development will participate in Bio-Europe Spring for industry and investor meetings.

https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/





Innate Killer Summit

San Diego, USA, March 18-20, 2024

Director of Research Satwinder Kaur Singh will be expert speaker at the Innate Killer Summit. Dr Singh will present the application of dendritic cell biology to develop novel cancer immunotherapies, including Mendus NK cell platform. The presentation will be part of the CMC and Process Development Track held on March 19.

https://innate-killer.com/





For more information, please contact:

Erik Manting, CEO

E-mail: ir@mendus.com





About Mendus AB (publ)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. https://www.mendus.com/

