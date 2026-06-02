AXA Aktie
WKN: 901685 / ISIN: US0545361075
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02.06.2026 17:45:00
Mental health: although screens can play a negative role, more than 6 out of 10 people turn to artificial intelligence for psychological support
AXA and Ipsos have surveyed people in 18 countries about their mental health, which continues to decline. 46% of those surveyed say they are struggling or languishing.Do new technologies play a role in this deterioration? Two out of three respondents consider that screens have a negative impact on their mental health, even though they spend over 5 hours per day on average on screens (excluding working hours and excluding weekends).Yet technology can also play a positive role: more than 6 in 10 people declare they already use AI for mental health questions. 42% of them almost always follow the advice it gives them.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei AXA SAShs
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