Mental Health Summit Will Empower Employers to Better Support Their Workers

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a marked increase in anxiety and mental health disorders among American adults, and employers have a big role to play in better supporting their workers' mental health needs.

Rethink First, a leader in cloud-based behavioral and mental health treatment solutions, is bringing experts from its employer and mental health divisions together to present "Addressing Your Employees' Professional, Personal & Parenting Needs: Bringing Visibility to the Invisible."

This virtual mental health summit will take place on Tuesday, May 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. ET. Experts from the fields of corporate HR, behavioral health and psychology will offer actionable solutions to help participants be more proactive in meeting employees' mental health needs.

"Our country is in the midst of a mental health crisis, and it's not going away as pandemic restrictions lift," said Mike Civello, Senior Vice President of Rethink Benefits, which provides evidence-based training tools and 24/7 virtual consultations for caregivers and managers who support neurodiverse individuals. "Employers have such influence over a large group of working people, and can make a real difference in their lives."

This free virtual learning session is open to all employers, benefits managers and HR professionals. Individuals can register for the event here.

"The curtain has been pulled back on challenges people have that are deeply rooted and are going to continue," said Joe Burton, founder of Whil, a provider of digital mental health training tools. "We know access to care is limited. Let's put tools in the hands of our employees to help them."

Rethink acquired Whil earlier this year, and has added its mental health solutions to the tools it provides to support employees' behavioral and mental health needs.

Keynote speakers will address key trends in mental and behavioral health services, and how employers can design benefits plans that can better meet the needs of high-stress employee groups.

Speakers include:

Sandra Kuhn , partner and national leader for behavioral health consulting at Mercer.

, partner and national leader for behavioral health consulting at Mercer. Josh Bersin , president and founder of Bersin & Associates, a recognized expert in corporate HR.

, president and founder of Bersin & Associates, a recognized expert in corporate HR. Sarah Lecuna , senior global benefits manager for Intuit.

, senior global benefits manager for Intuit. Christine Wenger , national manager for enterprise change management for Toyota Financial Services.

, national manager for enterprise change management for Toyota Financial Services. Dr. Darren Sush , a California licensed psychologist and Board Certified Behavior Analyst.

, a licensed psychologist and Board Certified Behavior Analyst. Dr. Tara Cousineau , Ph.D., founder of BodiMojo, which helps teens with emotional intelligence and stress management.

, Ph.D., founder of BodiMojo, which helps teens with emotional intelligence and stress management. Joe Burton , founder of Whil.

, founder of Whil. Mike Civello , Senior Vice President of Rethink Benefits.

About Rethink First

Rethink First is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training and clinical support to employers, educators, behavioral health professionals and payers. Rethink serves thousands of clients globally, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100 and many of the country's largest public school systems and health plans. Rethink is owned by K1 Capital, a premier private equity firm focused on high-growth, enterprise software solutions.

