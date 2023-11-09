Mentor Capital Gains 390% During Move to Uranium, Coal, Oil and Gas

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MNTR) announced it completed its move into the classic energy sector on November 2, 2023, with the majority of the Company’s non-cash assets, as planned, now springing from uranium, coal, oil and gas related royalties, companies, or projects. Mentor specifically initiated this shift of its planned focus into the classic energy sector on May 24, 2023, with the first of paced energy stock purchases in a newly created Mentor Classic Energy Index. During the approximately five months since its creation, through to November 2nd, the Mentor Classic Energy Index has appreciated 10.2%. During that same five-month period, the Mentor Capital, Inc. closing share price increased 390%, with the closing share price gain continuing at 67.8% during the latest one-month period of October 2023.

The major components of the Mentor Classic Energy Index currently include Exxon Mobil Corporation and Chevron Corporation who have recently made major respective purchases in Pioneer Natural Resources for $59.5 billion and Hess for $53 billion; Occidental Petroleum Corporation in which Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway increased its 25% investment to $12.7 billion; Cameco Corporation, a uranium company that just announced a purchase of 49% of Westinghouse for $4.1 billion; and Arch Resources, Inc. a $2.8 billion coal company whose share price increased 28.9% across the recent five-month period during which the Mentor Classic Energy Index was being initiated and funded.

The Mentor Classic Energy Index is a proprietary tracking index. It is being used by Mentor for marketing purposes to reflect the general state of the classic energy market. It is not open to separate outside investment. While the index shares are a significant overall component of Mentor Capital, Inc. value, the Company has always been an operating company with the majority of its assets comprised of operating entities. The Mentor board has recently reaffirmed its commitment to being an operating company concentrating in the uranium, coal, oil and gas businesses.

The Mentor Capital, Inc. founder and CEO is Chet Billingsley whose education and career have embraced a broad swath of energy technologies, including: nuclear engineering, fusion, oil and gas partnerships, coal gasification, liquified natural gas, solar systems, hydrogen power, geothermal, pumped hydro, and tidal power. Mr. Billingsley observes about Mentor, "Energy touches everything we do, move or make. To provide a better future for us all, the stewards of the assets of society, the men and women of business, must continually try to accomplish these things better and more efficiently. Many of us from the sciences, the keepers of the numbers, can calculate that fossil fuels and nuclear are the better and more cost-efficient source for that energy we all use for the better life we seek. For those investors that agree with this philosophy, Mentor Capital is structured to be a pure play in the oil, natural gas, coal, uranium, and related businesses for them.”

In preparation for the move to the energy sector, in 2023, Mentor sold 93% of its non-energy legacy assets. For clarity, substantially all legacy cannabis-related interests were sold in 2022, and Mentor has no remaining cannabis involvement or exposure. Until also divested, Mentor will continue to collect on its residual AI and annuity-like positions that are now a minority of the Company’s assets.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of offers to purchase securities.

