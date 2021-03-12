Meow Mix® Limited-Edition Record Featuring Epic ReMixes of Famous Jingle Drops in Time for Meow-sic's Biggest Night

ORRVILLE, Ohio, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Meow Mix dropped a limited-edition "Meow Mix ReMix LP" collector's item featuring the most purred about songs of the year. Meow Mix – the only food cats ask for by name – celebrates its iconic jingle with a tail-swaying vinyl collection that cat lovers everywhere can display proudly on their mantels.

Album pre-sales are now available exclusively on Amazon.com for $9.99. Tracks from artists like "Hearts & Paws" and "Endless Hiss" span genres from tail-vibrating pop to back-rolling metal; from cool-cat jazz to Latin dance. Records will ship in April and are available while supplies last. Each purchase also includes a coupon for a FREE bag of brand-new Meow Mix Tasty Layers cat food.

"The Meow Mix LP celebrates the brand's iconic jingle while also bringing a modern energy to the party," said Ryan Thomas, VP of Brand Marketing. "Our Tasty Layers does the same kind of thing for mealtime – with exciting new layers of flavor to surprise and delight cats everywhere."

Visit meowmix.com/remix to sample the Meow Mix ReMix songs and to learn more about our full collection of Meow Mix products.

