MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
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01.07.2026 15:07:00
MercadoLibre Is Down 16% This Year While Growing Revenue 49%. Is This the Best Dip to Buy?
In a year when tech stocks are rallying, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is a laggard. Latin America's leader in e-commerce, payments, logistics, and other fintech offerings is trading 16% lower in 2026. There are some good reasons for MercadoLibre's pullback in recent months. The headwinds are real. However, don't sleep on the tailwinds.The Latin American bellwether is growing at an impressive pace, and some of the near-term challenges that are squeezing margins could prove temporary. Let's go over the bad, and the good, to see whether this is a dip worth buying or the start of more pain to come.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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