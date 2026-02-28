MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
|
28.02.2026 14:15:00
MercadoLibre Shares Sink. Is the Stock a Buy as Revenue Growth Remains Robust?
Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell despite the company once again reporting robust revenue growth, as it felt some margin pressure. The Latin American e-commerce company has seen its shares move lower over the past year, with the stock down around 20% over that time.Let's dig into the company's fourth-quarter results and prospects to see if now is a good time to buy the dip.For the fourth quarter, MercadoLibre's revenue soared 45%, or 47% in constant currencies, to $8.76 billion. That was easily ahead of the $8.49 billion consensus. However, its earnings per share (EPS) fell 13% to $11.03, missing the $11.44 consensus. This was largely due to operating margin compression, as the company invested in growth initiatives, including free shipping and credit cards. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
