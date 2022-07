MercadoLibre Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For a company demonstrating powerful growth and harnessing incredible opportunity, you don't need to look further than MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). The Latin American e-commerce giant posted triple-digit growth over four consecutive quarters at the beginning of the pandemic.But that's decelerating as macroeconomic trends take a hit on retail and the economy at large, and MercadoLibre profits are suffering as well. The company is also facing strengthening competition from the likes of Amazon and Sea Limited.MercadoLibre's stock is now down more than 50% this year. Does that make this a great opportunity to buy shares, or should buyers beware?Continue reading