MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
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12.05.2026 16:00:00
MercadoLibre Stock Continues to Struggle to Find Traction. Is the Stock a Buy on the Dip, or Is It Time to Throw in the Towel?
Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) sank even as the company yet again reported robust revenue growth. Unfortunately for investors, MercadoLibre's stock has largely run in place over the past five years, up less than 20%, while revenue has risen more than sevenfold from $4 billion in 2020 to $28.9 billion in 2025. That's a huge disconnect between the Latin American e-commerce company's operational performance and its stock price. MercadoLibre remains in investment mode to drive growth, and investors clearly haven't been happy with that decision. The stock is now down around 18% on the year.Let's dig into the company's Q1 results and prospects to see whether now is the time to buy the stock or throw in the towel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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