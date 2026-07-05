MercadoLibre Aktie

MercadoLibre für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023

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05.07.2026 03:00:00

MercadoLibre Stock Has Been Left For Dead. Here's Why Investors Should Consider Buying More.

The market is soaring, but MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is down 30% over the past year. Investors have soured on the Latin American financial technology and e-commerce player because of its aggressive investments, which are eroding profit margins.It has been left for dead, with shares up only 10% over the last five years, while the broad market S&P 500 index is up close to 100% over the same timeframe. However, it's at this moment that MercadoLibre looks like a fantastic investment for anyone with a time horizon longer than next quarter. Here's why you should consider buying even more of MercadoLibre as the stock inches lower.MercadoLibre operates in two sectors with some strong overlap: financial technology and e-commerce. In e-commerce, it is building an "everything store" similar to Amazon in Latin American countries, investing in fast delivery, a wide selection, and a bundled subscription offering.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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