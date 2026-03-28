MercadoLibre Aktie

MercadoLibre für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023

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28.03.2026 18:45:00

MercadoLibre Stock Is on Sale. Here's What $5,000 Invested Today Could Do for Your Portfolio.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) has been the top stock to own on the market for most of its history.Since its IPO, the Latin American e-commerce company has delivered stock growth of 5,500%. However, recently the stock has pulled back sharply on concerns about competition from the likes of Amazon and Sea Limited's Shopee, and margins have fallen as it steps up investments in logistics and other initiatives. With the stock now down 40% from its peak, here's how investing $5,000 in the stock could double your money over the next few years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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