MercadoLibre Stock Just Flashed a Huge Buy Signal

It's not easy to find a company putting up strong growth in both revenue and profits, especially in today's challenging business climate, but MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) seems to be the exception to that rule.The online marketplace, which focuses on Latin America, just delivered a stellar fourth-quarter report. Revenue was up 56.5% on a constant-currency basis to $3 billion, and the bottom-line growth was even more impressive. The company posted a record operating margin of 11.6% as operating income jumped from $24 million to $349 million. What's more, it flipped a per-share loss of $0.92 in the quarter a year ago to a $3.25 per-share profit. How did MercadoLibre do it? And can the company keep up its success? Let's find out.