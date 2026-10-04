Uber Technologies Aktie

Uber Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: ARCAVA4601A0

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04.10.2026 16:51:08

MercadoLibre vs. Uber Technologies: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Both MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) dominate their respective markets through massive digital platforms. Deciding which high-growth giant offers the better value requires looking at their diverging paths toward profitability.

MercadoLibre operates a unique ecosystem combining retail with a powerful fintech arm across Latin America. Uber has evolved from a ride-hailing disruptor into a diversified logistics and delivery powerhouse. Both companies utilize vast networks of users and data, making them central players in the global digital economy as investors weigh growth against valuation.

MercadoLibre operates a vast ecosystem across 18 Latin American countries, focusing on its marketplace and fintech platform. The company is a prominent name among retail stocks in the region, generating revenue through marketplace fees, payment processing, and logistics services. It serves a diverse user base where the majority of goods sold come from third-party sellers on the platform.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

MercadoLibre Inc 1 506,40 0,43% MercadoLibre Inc
Uber 60,49 0,18% Uber
Uber Technologies Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh 55 150,00 -0,50% Uber Technologies Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh

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