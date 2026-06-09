The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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09.06.2026 18:30:00
MercadoLibre's Growth Is Accelerating, but the Stock Is Down 38%: What Is the Market Missing?
Despite this retail giant's accelerating revenue growth, the market is not happy with MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) right now. The e-commerce and financial technology (fintech) player spanning Latin America has seen accelerating revenue growth in recent quarters but at the expense of its bottom-line profit margins.Shares are down some 38% from all-time highs, driven by nervousness about investments in credit card and rapid-delivery infrastructure. While Wall Street is worried about next quarter's profits, it is missing the ecosystem that MercadoLibre is building in Mexico, Brazil, and other markets.Here's why MercadoLibre stock could be a fantastic contrarian pick amid the artificial intelligence (AI) bull market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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