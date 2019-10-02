Mercedes-Benz Canada builds momentum in September 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network are pleased to report the company retailed 4,028 passenger vehicles, vans, and smarts in September, for a 4.6% increase over 2018. In the third quarter, sales grew by 5.7% compared to last year and 12,011 vehicles were delivered, contributing to a year-to-date total of 34,134 units sold. The GLC and GLE SUVs were the top two monthly, quarterly, and yearly volume drivers.

Passenger vehicle sales grew by 5.6% over September 2018, with 2,033 SUVs and 1,405 passenger cars retailed—or 3,438, in all. This result supported third-quarter sales of 10,428 units (+9.0% compared to Q3 2018), which were bolstered by the popularity of the GLC SUV (+36.2%), GLE SUV (+3.7%), and GLA (+60.3%).

In the first nine months of 2019, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 16,982 luxury light trucks and 12,747 passenger cars, for a total of 29,729 units delivered. Within the two segments, the most notable growth was seen in the GLC SUV and G-Wagon and the E-Class Wagon and CLS Coupe. In line with broader market trends, the brand has consistently reported a roughly 60/40 split in sales between SUVs and passenger cars in 2019.

Mercedes-Benz Vans retailed 568 units in September, driven by sales of the award-winning Sprinter (+1.9%). During the third quarter, 1,515 Sprinter, Sprinter Cab Chassis, and Metris vans were delivered. Year-to-date, the division retailed 4,156 units.

22 smart fortwo vehicles were delivered in September.

In September, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division delivered 1,524 units, of which 1,236 were Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). During 2019's third quarter, 4,594 pre-owned and 3,734 CPO units were retailed, contributing to year-to-date totals of 12,911 and 10,616 units sold, respectively. Compared to 2018, CPO sales penetration increased by 5.4% in the third quarter and 4.7% year-over-year.

"Our third-quarter results have left us in a strong position heading into the final quarter of the year," said Brian D. Fulton, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. "As we enter into the busy fall selling season, I know we have the right product and the right people to ensure we end the year on a high note."

September 2019 MTD YTD 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Mercedes-Benz Vehicles 3,438 3,256 5.6 29,729 32,747 -9.2 smart 22 28 -21.4 249 264 -5.7 Mercedes-Benz Vans 568 566 0.4 4,156 5,197 -20.0 TOTAL 4,028 3,850 4.6 34,134 38,208 -10.7

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and smart. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 49,758 vehicles in 2018. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the fifth consecutive year.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.