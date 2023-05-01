|
01.05.2023 16:00:10
Mercedes-Benz CEO says Cutting Ties with China is "Unthinkable"
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.As the Neil Sedaka classic has it, "Breakin' up is hard to do." Ola Källenius would like to add that it is also financially catastrophic if the one you're calling it quits with is your largest overseas trading partner.Despite much of Europe reevaluating its relationship with China, the Mercedes-Benz CEO told the Financial Times that cutting ties with the Middle Kingdom would be "unthinkable for almost all of German industry."Continue reading
