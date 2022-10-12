NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

12.10.2022

Mercedes-Benz Joins With Microsoft To Deploy MO360 Data Platform

(RTTNews) - Mercedes-Benz AG (DDAIF.PK) and Microsoft Corp. said, with the new MO360 Data Platform, Mercedes-Benz is connecting its around 30 passenger car plants worldwide to the Microsoft Cloud. The MO360 Data Platform allows teams to identify potential supply chain bottlenecks faster and enable a dynamic prioritization of production resources towards electric and Top-End vehicles. The unified data platform is standardized on Microsoft Azure. The platform is already available to teams in EMEA and will be deployed in the U.S. and China.

The companies stated that, with the new centralized data platform, teams can instantly analyze and visualize production data, to faster optimize production processes and identify potential supply chain bottlenecks.

"The ability to predict and prevent problems in production and logistics will become a key competitive advantage as we go all electric," said Joerg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Production & Supply Chain Management.

