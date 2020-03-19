Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City Launches 100% Online Purchasing Tool

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City has always strived to provide its valued customers with a comfortable and convenient luxury car buying experience. Now that word-class customer service goes digital. The Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City website now puts the entire process at the client's fingertips with a new 100% online purchasing tool. With this feature, drivers can now purchase a new or pre-owned luxury vehicle all from the comfort of home.

Online clients start by browsing from the dealership's current stock of new and pre-owned Mercedes-Benz models at the Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City website, https://www.mb-kc.com/. Each vehicle listing provides all the information needed to make an informed decision, including an extensive image gallery, features and specs. Upon choosing a vehicle that fits their needs, customers can click "Start Buying Process" to kickstart their luxury vehicle purchase.

With the dealership's online purchasing tool, drivers can choose their preferred payment method as well as view a range of Service and Protection Plans for additional peace of mind. Those who would like to trade in their current vehicle can use the Express Trade™ feature to find out what their trade-in is worth. Upon completion, that trade-in value will be automatically applied to the order.

Online clients that find themselves in need of personalized assistance can reach the Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City team online or by phone for more model details, information on specials and guidance through the online purchasing process. For immediate assistance, interested parties can call the dealership's sales team directly at 816-943-7000. As always, drivers are welcome to visit the Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City dealership in person at 13851 Madison Ave., Kansas City, MO.

