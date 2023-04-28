Mercedes-Benz Q1 Profit Rises; Sees Weak EBIT, Flat Revenues In FY23

(RTTNews) - German automotive giant Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGYY, MBGAF) reported Friday that its first-quarter net profit grew 12 percent to 4.01 billion euros from last year's 3.59 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 3.69 euros, up 13 percent from 3.26 euros a year ago.

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes or EBIT grew 5 percent from last year to 5.50 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT rose 2 percent to 5.42 billion euros.

First-quarter revenue increased 8 percent to 37.52 billion euros from 34.86 billion euros last year, driven by top-end cars and premium vans.

Looking ahead, Mercedes-Benz Group expects revenue at the prior-year level and EBIT slightly below the prior-year level.

Unit sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars are seen at the prior-year level with revenue remaining at the prior-year level. At Mercedes-Benz Vans, unit sales are now seen slightly above the prior-year level.

The company said, "In Europe incoming orders remained sluggish in the first quarter. The current order bank supports sales in the coming months. In the United States demand continues to remain on a good level. In China momentum returned post Chinese New Year with strong demand and order intake at the end of Q1."

