Mercedes-Benz, Taiwan's ProLogium To Develop Next-gen Solid-state Battery Cells For EVs

(RTTNews) - German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz, affiliated to Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK), Thursday said it has signed a technology cooperation agreement with ProLogium, a Taiwanese solid-state battery maker, to develop next-generation battery cells for electric vehicles.

The first Mercedes-Benz test vehicles equipped with solid-state batteries co-developed with ProLogium are expected to be introduced in the coming years.

As part of the deal, Mercedes-Benz will make high double-digit million euro investment in ProLogium, and also will take a seat on ProLogium's board of directors.

The investment by Mercedes-Benz will be used to support the development of the technology and ProLogium's plan of establishing production capacity in Europe.

ProLogium has been working with Mercedes-Benz on the testing of EV battery cells since 2016.

According to the company, solid-state battery cells are one of the key levers for determining cost, scalability and energy density in the area of electric vehicle batteries. The solid-state electrolyte allows for the use of materials with high storage capacity, high-ionic conductivity, and higher chemical stability.

The companies also agreed on milestones that would enable integration of the solid-state battery technology into a range of passenger vehicles in the second half of the decade.

Mercedes-Benz plans to go all electric by 2030 wherever market conditions allow. ProLogium, with its solid-state battery R&D and manufacturing know-how, is expected to be a strong partner for Mercedes-Benz in battery technology.

