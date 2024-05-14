|
14.05.2024 03:11:28
Merchants Bancorp Prices Public Offering Of 2.40 Mln Shares At $43.00/shr
(RTTNews) - Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) announced the pricing of underwritten public offering of 2.40 million shares of its common stock, without par value, at a public offering price of $43.00 per share.
MBIN closed Monday's regular trading at $47.61 up $0.17 or 0.36%. But in the after-hours trading the stock dropped $3.92 or 8.23%.
The company expects proceeds from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions but before deducting offering expenses payable by the company, to be about $98.04 million.
In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day right to purchase up to an additional 360,000 shares of company common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
The company plans to use the net proceeds of this offering of common stock for general corporate purposes including to support balance sheet growth of the Bank.
The Company expects to close the offering on or about May 16, 2024.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Merchants Bancorp Inc (IN) Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Merchants Bancorp Inc (IN) Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Merchants Bancorp Inc (IN) Registered Shs
|42,62
|-10,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- ATX letztlich höher -- DAX schließt minimal schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel fester, der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street schloss stärker. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.