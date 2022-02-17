Mercialys: Euro 500 Million Bond Issue Successfully Placed as Part of a Global Refinancing Operation

Regulatory News:

The Company has today successfully placed a new bond issue for a nominal total of Euro 500 million, based on a maturity of seven years and a 2.5% coupon, with a diverse investor base.

Alongside this, on February 16, 2022, Mercialys launched an offer to redeem part of the Euro 300 million bond issue maturing in July 2027.

This issue should also enable the Company to fully exercise its make-whole call option for the early redemption of its bond maturing in March 2023 with a nominal total of Euro 469.5 million.

Once completed, these operations will help extend the average maturity of drawn debt, which was 3.2 years at December 31, 2021.

BNP Paribas and Natixis were the global coordinators and bookrunners for this operation, while CIC, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, La Banque Postale and Société Générale were bookrunners.

Mercialys is rated BBB / outlook stable by Standard & Poor’s.

Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2021, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.1 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,134 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 168.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021.

