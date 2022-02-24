Mercialys: Offer Closed to Redeem Part of the Bonds Maturing in July 2027

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has closed the offer to redeem part of the bond issue for a nominal total of Euro 300 million and due to mature in July 2027 with a 4.625% coupon.

The nominal amount accepted by the Company in connection with the redemption offer totaled Euro 100 million. The bonds redeemed will be canceled in the Company’s books. The outstanding amount of the bond issue maturing in July 2027 will therefore represent Euro 200 million.

This operation, combined with the Euro 500 million bond placement on February 17, 2022 with a 7-year maturity and 2.5% coupon, will contribute towards optimizing the maturity and cost of Mercialys’ debt.

BNP Paribas and Natixis were the Structuring Advisors and Dealer Managers.

Not for distribution in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. This press release does not constitute an invitation to participate in an offer to redeem securities in the United States or in any other country where this is not permitted.

* * *

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2021, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.1 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,134 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 168.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys’ Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2020 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys’ business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005716/en/