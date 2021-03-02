Merck and GPHL Collaborate on Business Innovation and Development in the Greater Bay Area

GUANGZHOU, China, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck, a leading science and technology company, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to begin strategic collaboration with Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (GPHL), China's leading pharmaceutical company. The collaboration aims to explore in the areas including new business model innovation, pipeline innovation and market expansion, drawing on the unique development opportunities for the biopharma industry in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

"As one of our most important strategic markets globally, China is a vital link in our global innovation chain," said Stefan Oschmann, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck. "China has been demonstrating the tremendous innovative potential of its healthcare space in recent years. We look forward to joining hands with GPHL, a true leader in this field. Through our partnership, we want to strengthen the innovation capabilities of the healthcare industry in the Greater Bay Area, ultimately enhancing patients' access to high-quality medicines in China and around the world."

"GPHL has taken a strategic decision to partner with Merck in pharmaceutical R&D and distribution. This will provide crucial support to our future efforts not only in innovation but also sustainable development, and strengthen our ability to do business overseas," said Li Chuyuan, the Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of GPHL. "Our aim is to soon become one of the world's top 500 biopharma and health companies. To achieve this, we will continue to invest in advanced R&D aimed at creating high-level, innovative drugs and health products, while promoting high-quality industrial development for the further benefit of humankind."

Known for being one of the most dynamic and open regions in China, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area continues to play a pioneering role in the development of China's biopharma industry. The region has a noticeable advantage in industrial agglomeration and a complete upstream and downstream industry chain. It is particularly well-regarded when it comes to the R&D, production and distribution of chemical medicine.

"The Greater Bay Area has become one of Merck's most important strategic areas in China," noted Rogier Janssens, Managing Director and General Manager of Merck's Healthcare Business in China, "Our strategic cooperation with GPHL is an important step for Merck to become more deeply engaged with China's healthcare market, as we continuously innovate and accelerate the local healthcare ecosystem. We look forward to working with GPHL to explore more possibilities in pharma innovation, promote the future development of pharmaceutical retail and strengthen the biopharma innovation ecosystem in the Greater Bay Area, in turn continuously bringing high-quality innovative drugs to more Chinese patients."

In recent years, Merck has attached great importance to its partnerships in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. On November 15, 2019, Merck officially launched its Guangdong Innovation Hub, focused on bringing solutions to market covering healthcare, life sciences, performance materials and other emerging scientific and technological areas. During the 3rd China International Import Expo in 2020, the Merck China Innovation Center released its Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Innovation Ecosystem White Paper, investigating the potential for further planning, industrial integration, and innovation development in the region.

GPHL, one of the largest pharmaceutical company in China, has occupied the No.1 position on the Top 100 list of Chinese pharmaceutical companies for the last nine consecutive years. In 2020, its operating revenues exceeded RMB 150 billion. The company is well-established in the Greater Bay Area, which is home to its international headquarters in Macau. GPHL has established multi-level partnerships throughout the region, including with Hong Kong University, University of Macau, Macau University of Science and Technology and Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park of Co-operation between Guangdong and Macao (GMTCM Park), so as to further promote the integration of its medical and health industry and establish a benchmark for its future development.

In addition to its strengths in traditional industries such as proprietary Chinese medicines and herbs, chemical raw materials and preparations, GPHL is now developing a wider capacity for R&D and the manufacture of biological medicines and full suite of health products, as well as developing business logistics, distribution and healthcare services. In recent years, GPHL has accelerated its efforts to globalize, appearing alongside Global Fortune 500 companies at international conferences such as the World Economic Forum and BFA. GPHL has established several joint ventures with such companies, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, Baxter and Hutchison Whampoa. It has also established strategic partnerships with other major multinationals including Pepsi and Takeda.

Guangzhou Phar. Holdings (GPHL)

Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (GPHL) is a wholly state-owned enterprise authorized by Guangzhou municipal government to operate state-owned assets. GPHL is dedicated to the research and development of Chinese patent medicine, Chinese herbal medicine, chemical pharmaceutical raw materials and preparations, biological medicine and healthcare products, and to pharmaceutical logistics and distribution and healthcare service.

Merck

Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 58,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to cancer treatment or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2019, Merck realized sales of € 16.2 billion in 66 countries.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority stakeholder of the publicly listed group. Merck holds the global patent rights to the Merck name and brand, with the only exceptions of the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma and EMD Performance Materials.

