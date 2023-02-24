Merck: CHMP Recommends Against Approval Of Lagevrio For Treatment Of Certain Adults With COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended against approval of Lagevrio (molnupiravir) for the treatment of certain adults who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the European Union.

Merck noted that the companies will appeal the decision and request a re-examination of the CHMP's opinion. The companies remain confident that Lagevrio has an important role to play in the COVID-19 treatment landscape.

Merck said that more than 4 million patients worldwide have been treated with Lagevrio. Recent real-world studies support the clinical profile of Lagevrio as a treatment option for certain adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for severe disease.

Lagevrio is approved or authorized for use in more than 25 countries, including Australia, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and China for the treatment of certain adults who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Lagevrio is not authorized for use in patients less than 18 years of age or for initiation of treatment in patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. Benefit of treatment with Lagevrio has not been observed in subjects when treatment was initiated after hospitalization due to COVID-19.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com