Merck Aktie
WKN DE: A0YD8Q / ISIN: US58933Y1055
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19.11.2026 13:01:13
Merck Collaborates With Isomorphic Labs On AI Drug Discovery
(RTTNews) - Thursday, Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) announced a research collaboration with Isomorphic Labs, an AI-first drug design and development company, to discover therapeutic small molecule candidates against an oncology target of strategic importance.
The collaboration will bring together Isomorphic's AI approach to drug discovery with Merck's rich proprietary data resources and deep discovery experience.
As per the terms of the deal, Isomorphic Labs will receive an upfront payment from Merck and be eligible for payments based on the achievement of specified research, development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.
Additionally, Isomorphic Labs will receive an option to co-fund development activities in return for elevated royalties.
"By combining Merck's substantial internal data capabilities and discovery expertise with Isomorphic Labs' powerful modeling and compute capabilities, we aim to identify new ways to design and create better candidates faster," said George Addona, senior vice president and head of discovery, preclinical development and translational medicine, Merck Research Laboratories.
In pre-market hours, MRK was trading at $137.28, down 0.34 percent on the NYSE.
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