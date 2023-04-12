12.04.2023 12:35:26

Merck Enters Agreement With Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania For Investment In Hometown Site

(RTTNews) - Merck announced an agreement with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to support expansion plans at its semiconductor manufacturing site in Hometown. The roughly 300 million euros investment, part of the company's "Level Up" program, will further develop the integrated Specialty Gases facility and support the success of Merck's Semiconductor Solutions business.

Kai Beckmann, Member of the Executive Board of Merck and CEO Electronics, said: "Having domestic production capacity for critical electronics components has become a high priority for many economies. Our expansion plans will support our customers' investments in the U.S. and boost our overall global footprint of manufacturing facilities around the globe."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens letztlich freundlich
Der heimischen sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielen im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich zum Wochenausklang uneins. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen