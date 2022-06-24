Merck: EU Approves KEYTRUDA For Patients Above 12 Years In Stage IIB, IIC And III Melanoma

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) said the European Commission has approved KEYTRUDA as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with stage IIB or IIC melanoma and who have undergone complete resection. Also, the EC approved expanding the indications for KEYTRUDA in advanced melanoma and stage III melanoma to include adolescent patients aged 12 years and older.

The company said the approval of KEYTRUDA for the adjuvant treatment of patients with resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma was based on results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 trial.