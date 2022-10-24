Merck: European Commission Approves Expanded Indication For VAXNEUVANCE

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) announced the European Commission has approved an expanded indication for VAXNEUVANCE to include active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease, pneumonia and acute otitis media caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in infants, children and adolescents from 6 weeks to less than 18 years of age. The decision follows a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.

In July 2021, VAXNEUVANCE received approval from the U.S. FDA for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease caused by S. pneumoniae serotypes.

