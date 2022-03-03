Merck Group FY21 EBITDA Pre Rises; Net Sales Up 13.8% Organically

(RTTNews) - Merck (MKGAY.PK) said fiscal 2021 was a year of record growth and margin expansion. Life Science was the main growth engine in 2021. For 2022, the company expects strong organic growth of net sales and EBITDA pre.

Fiscal 2021 EBITDA pre increased by 17.3% to 6.1 billion euros from prior year. EBITDA pre margin rose by 1.3 percentage points to 31.0%. EBITDA pre grew organically by 18.1% in 2021. Excluding a one-time effect in 2020, EBITDA pre rose organically by 27.0%. Earnings per share pre, increased by 30.1% to 8.72 euros.

Group net income increased 53.7% to 3.1 billion euros. Earnings per share was 7.03 euros compared to 4.57 euros.

Group net sales increased by 12.3% to 19.7 billion euros. Group net sales rose organically by 13.8%.

Merck expects strong organic growth of net sales in fiscal 2022, driven by all business sectors, particularly by Life Science. For EBITDA pre in fiscal 2022, the company expects strong organic growth.

"Our focus is and remains our medium-term goal: around 25 billion euros in Group sales by 2025," said Belén Garijo, CEO of Merck.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on April 22, 2022, a dividend of 1.85 euros per share, an increase of 0.45 euros over the previous year.