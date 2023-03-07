Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, First Company to Offer Open-Source Library for Palantir Foundry

"Foundry DevTools" library now freely accessible on GitHub to global community of Foundry developers

First-ever, customer-developed, open-source library for Palantir Foundry provides consistent digital blueprints to boost productivity and quality for developers

Launch made possible through continued collaboration between Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany , and software company Palantir

Darmstadt, Germany, March 7, 2023 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, has launched its open-source code library around Palantir Foundry on GitHub®. Publishing the company's source code, "Foundry DevTools," under an open-source license was completed in collaboration with Palantir. Both companies have been partnering since 2017 to build the data and analytics capabilities of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and contribute to the digital product portfolio of its Life Science, Healthcare and Electronics sectors. Today, data practitioners, applications and production workflows in the company's Data & AI ecosystem utilize "Foundry DevTools" – the source code of which is now also freely accessible to all Foundry developers worldwide.

"Digitalization is key to our long-term growth strategy. This milestone exemplifies the importance of how data and a consistent library of code can drive quality, speed, and productivity at our company and externally with developers, who through Palantir Foundry, can generate real-world value using data and analytics," said Laura Matz, Chief Science & Technology Officer of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. "Open source is not just about publishing code. More importantly, it is about a mindset that fosters collaboration, innovation, and open, interchangeable technology ecosystems."

The development of the code library started in 2019 at the Analytics Center of Excellence (ACE) of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, based in the Life Science business sector. In recent months, the ACE team worked jointly with Palantir to publish the code library, a first for Palantir Foundry. Today, it is available for use by all Palantir Foundry Developers worldwide. This first-ever, open-source project around Palantir Foundry, created by a customer, lowers the entry barrier to the data supply by stripping away complexity and providing a consistent set of developer tools that boost productivity and quality for data teams.

"This library represents a step change in the Developer Experience (DevX) for programmers on Foundry. It is a significant milestone – started as a customer-driven, open-source project – hopefully the first of many examples," said Shyam Sankar, Chief Technology Officer of Palantir Technologies.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Palantir started collaborating in 2017. For the Syntropy™ solution, both companies partnered to unleash the power of biomedical data, revolutionize cancer therapy, and accelerate research. Syntropy™ aims to provide researchers with intuitive analytics techniques to enable them to aggregate, analyze and then also share data from disparate sources. In 2021, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Palantir announced a second partnership to deliver a secure collaborative data analytics platform for the semiconductor industry. The Athina™ platform leverages AI and big data to solve critical challenges such as chip shortages, improve quality and supply chain transparency, and time to market.

Foundry DevTools is hosted on GitHub®.

To learn more about career opportunities in the Data & Analytics team of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, visit www.emdgroup.com/en/careers/careers-in-our-businesses/career-in-group-functions/data-and-analytics.html

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 64,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2022, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 22.2 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark "Merck" internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

