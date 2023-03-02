Merck KgaA FY22 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Sees Organic Sales Growth In FY23; Backs FY25 View

(RTTNews) - German science and technology major Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 profit after tax grew 9 percent to 3.34 billion euros from last year's 3.07 billion euros.

Earnings per share went up 8.8 percent to 7.65 euros from 7.03 euros a year ago. Earnings per share pre came in at 10.05 euros, compared to previous year's 8.72 euros.

EBITDA pre rose 12.2 percent on a reported basis and 6.1 percent organically to 6.85 billion euros. Meanwhile, EBITDA pre margin fell to 30.8 percent from prior year's 31 percent.

Group net sales increased 13 percent to 22.23 billion euros from last year's 19.69 billion euros, driven by all regions and business sectors, particularly Life Science.

Organically, Merck generated a 6.4 percent increase in Group sales.

Based on its results, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on April 28 a dividend of 2.20 euros per share, 19 percent more than in the previous year.

Looking ahead, Merck assumes that 2023 will be a challenging year amid the slowing semiconductor market, decreasing Covid-19-related demand and persistently high inflation.

Despite this, the company sees slight to solid organic net sales growth in the year. The core business, without Covid-19-related sales, is likely to deliver solid to strong organic net sales growth.

Meanwhile, Merck assumes a moderate decline to an about stable development organically for EBITDA pre, which will be impacted by cost inflation.

Further, the company reaffirmed its mid-term financial target of 25 billion euros in net sales by 2025.

