Merck KGaA Q2 Profit Rises, Lifts FY22 Forecast, Backs Organic Growth View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German drug major Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter profit after tax grew 16.5 percent to 870 million euros from last year's 747 million euros.

Earnings per share grew 16.4 percent to 1.99 euros from 1.71 euros a year ago. Earnings per share pre improved 17.9 percent to 2.64 euros from last year's 2.24 euros.

EBITDA pre went up by 13.1 percent from last year to 1.8 billion euros, while EBITDA pre margin dropped to 32 percent from 32.4 percent a year ago.

Net sales grew 14.3 percent to 5.57 billion euros from prior year's 4.87 billion euros. Merck achieved strong organic sales growth of 6.6 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, Merck confirmed its guidance for organic sales growth of 6 percent to 9 percent, and organic EBITDA pre increase of between 5 percent and 9 percent.

However, the company raised its EBITDA pre outlook to a corridor of 6.75 billion euros to 7.25 billion euros, compared to previously expected 6.6 billion euros to 7.1 billion euros.

Earnings per share pre is now expected to be 9.85 euros to 10.75 euros, higher than earlier estimated 9.60 euros to 10.50 euros.

Group net sales are now expected between 21.9 billion euros and 23.0 billion euros, compared to previously expected 21.6 billion euros to 22.8 billion euros.

In the prior year, EBITDA pre was 6.1 billion euros and net sales were 19.7 billion euros.

