Merck KGaA Supervisory Board Names Michael Kleinemeier Chairman Until 2024 AGM

(RTTNews) - German science and technology major Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) Thursday announced that the Supervisory Board has elected Michael Kleinemeier, aged 66, as its Chairman until the Annual General Meeting on April 26.

He succeeds Wolfgang Buchele, the former Chair, who took on the role of Chair of the Board of Partners of E. Merck KG at the end of January 2024 and therefore resigned early from his position in the Supervisory Board.

After the 2024 Annual General Meeting, the new Supervisory Board will elect a chairperson. The AGM is scheduled to elect six new shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board.

Kleinemeier has been a member of the Merck Supervisory Board since 2019. He was a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Walldorf, as Head of SAP Digital Business Services from 2015 to 2020, among other roles.

Kleinemeier will continue to serve as a Member of the Board of Partners of E. Merck KG.