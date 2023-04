Merck Makes a Bold Move That Could Transform Its Business

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's nothing quite like a big acquisition to turn a business around. Consider how CVS Health acquired health insurer Aetna to broaden its operations; AbbVie acquired Botox-maker Allergan, which also helped diversify its business; and most recently, Pfizer announced plans to buy cancer company Seagen. Now, Merck (NYSE: MRK) is making a similar move, recently announcing plans to acquire Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX). While it's not nearly the same scale of the aforementioned acquisitions, it may still be a game changer for the business. Let's see what it could also mean for investors.Prometheus Biosciences is an unprofitable business that incurred losses totaling $141.8 million last year on revenue of only $6.8 million. But this is a company with some exciting prospects, which is why Merck has made an aggressive bid to buy the company for $10.8 billion. It all centers around one prized asset: PRA023.