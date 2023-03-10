Merck: Phase 2/3 CCTG IND.227/KEYNOTE-483 Trial With KEYTRUDA Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) and the Canadian Cancer Trials Group announced that the Phase 2/3 CCTG IND.227/KEYNOTE-483 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy met its primary endpoint of overall survival for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic malignant pleural mesothelioma. At the final analysis, KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS compared to chemotherapy alone in these patients.

Quincy Chu, CCTG's study chair of the IND.227 trial/KEYNOTE-483 trial, said: "The results from the trial have the potential to make a difference for patients with this disease who have had limited treatment options available to them."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.