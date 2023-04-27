Merck Q1 Results Top Estimates; Boosts FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, reported Thursday that first-quarter net income attributable to the company declined 35 percent to $2.82 billion or $1.11 per share from $4.31 billion or $1.70 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.40 per share, compared to $2.14 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Worldwide sales for the quarter decreased 9 percent to $14.49 billion from $15.90 billion in the same quarter last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $13.78 billion for the quarter. Excluding the impact from foreign exchange, sales decreased 5 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, Merck now projects earnings in a range of $5.85 to $5.97 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.88 to $7.00 per share on sales between $57.7 billion and $58.9 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $5.86 to $6.01 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.80 to $6.95 per share on sales between $57.2 billion and $58.7 billion.

Analysts expect annual earnings of $6.91 per share on revenues of $58.28 billion for the year.

