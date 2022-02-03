|
03.02.2022 13:14:42
Merck Q4 Profit Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) reported that its fourth quarter non-GAAP EPS increased to $1.80 from $0.98, prior year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.53, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Non-GAAP net income increased to $4.58 billion from $2.49 billion.
GAAP net income was $3.82 billion or $1.51 per share compared to a loss of $2.62 billion or $1.03 per share, last year.
Sales increased to $13.52 billion from $10.95 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $13.16 billion in revenue. Excluding the impact from Foreign Exchange, sales were up 23%, for the quarter. Fourth-quarter pharmaceutical sales increased 23% to $12.0 billion reflecting sales of molnupiravir and growth in oncology, vaccines and hospital acute care products. Molnupiravir sales were $952 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
For 2022, the company estimates; non-GAAP EPS to be between $7.12 and $7.27; and worldwide sales to be between $56.1 billion and $57.6 billion. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $7.29 on revenue of $56.64 billion.
