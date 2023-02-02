Merck Q4 Profit Down, Adj. EPS Tops View; Sees Weak FY23 Adj. EPS, Below Market

(RTTNews) - Drug major Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) reported Thursday weak profit in its fourth quarter, despite higher sales. Adjusted earnings and sales beat market estimates. Looking ahead, the company projects weak adjusted earnings, below market estimates.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Merck shares were losing around 2 percent to trade at $104.98.

For the fourth quarter, net income dropped 21 percent from $3.02 billion from $3.82 billion last year. The results are on a continuing operations basis, which excludes Organon & Co. that was spun off in 2021.

Earnings per share declined 22 percent to $1.18 from last year's $1.51.

Adjusted earnings were $4.13 billion or $1.62 per share, compared to $4.59 billion or $1.81 per share a year ago.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales grew 2 percent to $13.83 billion from last year's $13.52 billion. Growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange was 8%.

Analysts expected sales of $13.67 billion for the quarter.

For fiscal 2023, Merck expects earnings per share between $5.86 and $6.01 on a reported basis and between $6.80 and $6.95 on an adjusted basis.

Merck anticipates full-year revenue to be between $57.2 billion and $58.7 billion.

Analysts expect earnings of $7.36 per share on sales of $58.07 billion for the year.

The company expects a significant decline in sales of LAGEVRIO, which are expected to be approximately $1.0 billion.

In fiscal 2022, Merck's earnings were $5.71 on a reported basis, and $7.48 on an adjusted basis, on sales were $59.3 billion.

