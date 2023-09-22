|
22.09.2023 12:59:35
Merck Says Phase 3 KEYNOTE-A39/EV-302 Trial Meets Dual Primary Endpoints
(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside of the U.S. and Canada, announced Friday positive topline results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-A39 trial, which was conducted in collaboration with Seagen Inc. (SGEN) and Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY.PK, ALPMY).
The trial evaluated KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with Padcev versus chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (la/mUC).
In the trial, KEYTRUDA in combination with enfortumab vedotin met its dual primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS), demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement versus chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated la/mUC.
The trial enrolled patients who may or may not be eligible for treatment with cisplatin-based chemotherapy, regardless of PD-L1 status.
The combination also showed a statistically significant improvement in overall response rate (ORR), a key secondary endpoint, versus chemotherapy. The safety profile of KEYTRUDA and enfortumab vedotin in this study was consistent with previously reported studies of this combination.
The Phase 3 KEYNOTE-A39 trial is intended to serve as the confirmatory trial for the current U.S. accelerated approval of KEYTRUDA in combination with enfortumab vedotin.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Astellas Pharma Inc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-4 Sh
|14,39
|0,56%
|Merck Co.
|100,00
|-0,60%
