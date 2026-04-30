Merck Aktie

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WKN DE: A0YD8Q / ISIN: US58933Y1055

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30.04.2026 13:22:12

Merck Slips To Q1 Loss On Acquisition Charges, But Sales Improve, Revises Annual Outlook; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), a pharmaceutical company, on Thursday reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2026 due to acquisition charges. However, the drugmaker recorded a rise in sales, helped by the performance of oncology and animal health segments, and increased contributions from launches.

For the three-month period, the drug maker reported a net loss of $4.240 billion, compared with a net income of $5.079 billion in the same period last year. Net loss per share stood at $1.72 as against a net income of $2.01 per share a year ago. Excluding items, earnings were $3.156 billion, or $1.28 per share, compared with a profit of $5.611 billion, or $2.22 per share last year.

The company's loss was due to a $3.62 per share charge for the acquisition of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc.

Merck recorded sales of $16.286 billion, higher than $15.529 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the drugmaker now expects adjusted income of $5.04 to $5.16 per share, including a positive impact from foreign exchange of around $0.10 per share. Merck now anticipates sales of $65.8 billion to $67 billion, including a positive impact from foreign exchange of around 1%.

Earlier, for fiscal 2026, the company had projected adjusted income of $5 to $5.15 per share, with sales of $65.5 billion to $67 billion.

For fiscal 2025, Merck had posted adjusted income of $8.98 per share, with revenue of $65 billion.

MRK was up by 3.63% at $115.05 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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