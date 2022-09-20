|
20.09.2022 13:32:34
Merck To Begin Phase 3 Program With Lower Dose Of Islatravir With Doravirine
(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) said it will initiate a phase 3 clinical program with once-daily islatravir for the treatment of people with HIV-1 infection. The new phase 3 studies will evaluate a once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir. The FDA has reviewed and agreed with the company's plan. The investigational new drug application for the once-daily oral DOR/ISL treatment program remains under a partial clinical hold.
Also, Merck has decided to discontinue the development of once-monthly oral islatravir for pre-exposure prophylaxis.
