Merck Aktie

Merck für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YD8Q / ISIN: US58933Y1055

22.11.2025 04:28:10

Merck Urges Shareholders To Reject Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer From Tutanota LLC

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) has been notified that Tutanota LLC has commenced an unsolicited mini-tender offer, dated November 10, 2025, to purchase up to 1 million shares of Merck common stock at $65.00 per share.

Merck noted that the offer price represents a significant discount compared to the market value of Merck shares. Specifically, it is approximately 24.66% below the closing price of $86.28 on November 7, 2025—the last trading day before the offer was announced—and approximately 31.56% below the closing price of $94.97 on November 20, 2025, the day prior to this release.

Merck said it does not endorse Tutanota's mini-tender offer and strongly recommends that shareholders reject the proposal and refrain from tendering their shares. The offer is subject to numerous conditions, including Tutanota's ability to obtain financing, and is priced well below the current market value of Merck's stock.

Merck emphasizes that it is not associated in any way with Tutanota, its mini-tender offer, or the related documentation.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Merck Co. 86,00 4,75% Merck Co.

