Merck Aktie
WKN DE: A0YD8Q / ISIN: US58933Y1055
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20.11.2026 13:28:52
Merck's Sac-TMT Extends Survival In Late-Stage Gastroesophageal Cancer Phase 2 Trial
(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) reported positive results from its pivotal Phase 3 TroFuse-015 trial, showing that Sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) significantly improved overall survival in patients with advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma who had received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.
Gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, which includes certain stomach, gastroesophageal junction and esophageal cancers, is often diagnosed at an advanced stage and can be difficult to treat after standard therapies stop working.
Survival Benefit Achieved
The Phase 3 study enrolled 473 patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma who had received at least two prior lines of systemic treatment.
Merck said sac-TMT met the trial's primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival compared with treatment of physicians' choice (TPC) included trifluridine-tipiracil, irinotecan, paclitaxel or docetaxel.
The company noted that benefits were generally consistent across patient subgroups regardless of TROP2 expression status.
Additional Findings
While the study met its primary survival endpoint, sac-TMT did not meet the secondary endpoint of progression-free survival.
The therapy also showed a nominally improved objective response rate than chemotherapy, although this outcome was not formally tested under the trial's prespecified statistical analysis plan.
No new safety concerns were identified, and the safety profile was consistent with previously reported studies of sac-TMT.
Broader Development Program
According to Merck, TroFuse-015 marks the second positive Phase 3 study in its TroFuse clinical development program.
Sac-TMT is an investigational TROP2-directed ADC licensed from Kelun-Biotech. The drug is currently being evaluated in 18 ongoing global Phase 3 trials across multiple cancer types, including gastric, lung, breast, bladder, cervical, ovarian and endometrial cancers.
Merck said the TroFuse-015 results represent the first time a TROP2-driected ADC has demonstrated an overall survival benefit in a global Phase 3 trial for this patient population.
The company plans to present the detailed findings at an upcoming medical conference and discuss the data with regulatory authorities regarding potential next steps.
MRK has traded between $95.36 and $156.92 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $132.81, down 3.61%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $133.30, up 0.42%.
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