Mercury-Containing Thermostat Collection Up 3%

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. collected 3% more pounds of mercury from thermostats in 2019, when compared with its efforts in 2018.

There were 160,735 converted mercury thermostats collected and recycled in 2019 compared with 155,808 in 2018.

"We're gratified to see that our efforts to collect these thermostats remain both robust and ongoing," said Danielle Myers, operations & compliance manager, TRC. "This increase would not have occurred without the diligent support of our partners who are committed to a safer environment."

The 10 companies with the highest number of thermostat collections are:

Johnstone Supply 23,394 R.E. Michel Co. 12,447 Wheelabrator 7,999 United Refrigeration 4,700 Ferguson 2,996 Rise Engineering 2,881 US Air Conditioning Distributors 2,614 F.W. Webb 2,195 Lennox 2,154 Franklin Energy Services 1,635

The top three states in the United States for recycling the thermostats are California, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

The collection numbers reached a peak in 2014 with 203,346 units and have declined since.

"The declining overall annual numbers since our peak year in 2014 stand as demonstrative evidence that TRC and its partners continue to remain vigilant and active in pursuit of recycling any remaining mercury-containing thermostats," said Myers. "Mercury's harmful effects on humans are widely known, and that is why our ongoing efforts have made the environment safer for everyone."

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 31 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.5 million thermostats, containing 12 tons of mercury, since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org .

