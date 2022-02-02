02.02.2022 16:56:49

Mercury Systems Dips As Q2 Results Miss Estimates, Outlook Below View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) are down more than 9% Wednesday morning after the company reported lesser-than-expected second-quarter results. The company's third quarter, as well as full-year outlook also came in below view.

The company reported net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.05 per share in the second quarter, compared to net income of $12.7 million, or $0.23 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Excluding one-items, earnings were $0.39 per share that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.42 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 5% year-on-year to $220.4 million. The consensus estimate stood at $223.22 million.

For the third quarter, revenues are expected to be in the range of $245 million to $255 million and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.55 to $0.59 per share. Analysts expect earnings of $0.73 per share on revenue of $278.5 million in the third quarter.

For the full year, revenues are forecasted to be in the range of $1 billion to $1.03 billion and adjusted EPS is expected to be between $2.51 and $2.60 per share. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $2.55 per share and for revenue is at $1.03 billion.

MRCY is at $50.73. It has traded in the range of $44.44- $79.45 in the past 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mercury Systems Inc.mehr Nachrichten