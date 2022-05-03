+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
03.05.2022 23:20:46

Mercury Systems, Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Mercury Systems, Inc (MRCY) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.1 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $15.6 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Mercury Systems, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $253.1 million from $256.9 million last year.

Mercury Systems, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $4.1 Mln. vs. $15.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $253.1 Mln vs. $256.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.96-$1.06 Next quarter revenue guidance: $301.5-$321.5 mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.34-$2.44 Full year revenue guidance: $1.00-$1.02 bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mercury Systems Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mercury Systems Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mercury Systems Inc. 56,00 5,66% Mercury Systems Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX tiefer -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt am Donnerstag kräftig. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert hingegen höher. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlichlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen