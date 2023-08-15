|
15.08.2023 22:20:44
Mercury Systems, Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Mercury Systems, Inc (MRCY) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $8.2 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $16.9 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Mercury Systems, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.6% to $253.2 million from $289.7 million last year.
Mercury Systems, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $8.2 Mln. vs. $16.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.59 -Revenue (Q4): $253.2 Mln vs. $289.7 Mln last year.
