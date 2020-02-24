Meredith Brands People And Allrecipes Rank No. 1 And No. 2 Of Top 10 Largest Magazine Audiences Across Platforms

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation 's (NYSE: MDP) category-leading brands—PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, People en Español, and InStyle—have achieved momentous performances in audience rankings, according to the first Magazine Media 360° Brand Audience Report produced by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM) for December 2019, which covers 93 magazine brands and 21 publishing companies.

PEOPLE, one of the world's leading entertainment media brands, ranks No. 1 in Total Brand Audience across platforms with 93.6 million, followed by Allrecipes, America's largest digital food media brand, at No. 2 with 79.4 million and Better Homes & Gardens at No. 9 with 41.0 million.

"This report is a testament to Meredith's leadership and strong competitive position with unparalleled scale and reach to American women. Our trusted content is clearly resonating with our growing audiences," said Catherine Levene, President/Chief Digital Officer of Meredith Digital.

"This is excellent news coming off our strong second quarter earnings and demonstrates the talent and expertise of our content creators," added Doug Olson, President of Meredith Magazines.

Other highlights are as follows:

PRINT & DIGITAL AUDIENCE:

PEOPLE ranks No. 2 with 35.1 million

ranks No. 2 with Better Homes & Gardens ranks No. 3 with 32.2 million

ranks No. 3 with Southern Living ranks No. 7 with 16.4 million

WEB AUDIENCE:

Allrecipes ranks No. 2 with 11.1 million

ranks No. 2 with PEOPLE ranks No. 4 with 6.1 million

MOBILE WEB AUDIENCE:

Allrecipes ranks No. 1 with 51.4 million

ranks No. 1 with PEOPLE ranks No. 2 with 46.9 million

ranks No. 2 with Entertainment Weekly ranks No. 9 with 17.7 million

VIDEO AUDIENCE:

Allrecipes ranks No. 6 with 7.1 million

Meredith brands also performed well in the Average Monthly Audience percentage growth comparison for December 2019 versus 2018. Entertainment Weekly's Total Brand Audience across platforms grew 36.3% for a No. 9 ranking, and Allrecipes' Print and Digital Audience increased 25.9% at No. 6 in the set. Southern Living's and InStyle's Video Audiences rose 459.0% and 378.4%, ranking No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. People en Español's Web Audience increased 50.4% for a No. 7 ranking.

For more information about the AAM report, click here.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches over 180 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 90 percent of U.S. Millennial women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

