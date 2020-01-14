Meredith Corporation Introduces Rachael Ray In Season, A Reimagined Rachael Ray Quarterly Magazine

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com ) today announced that Rachael Ray's magazine brand debuts a fresh, redesigned look and format under its new name: Rachael Ray In Season . Now available on newsstands nationwide and online for $9.99 an issue, the new quarterly issue boasts an upgraded paper stock, bolder photography, and new editorial sections and insider contributors.

"This new format delivers richer, more seasonal, more of-the-moment content that's personal in every way. It's designed to be more of a keepsake and a collector's item," explained Ray. "To enhance the actionable ideas we provide, I've invited my inner circle to contribute to the magazine, like caterer to the stars Mary Giuliani, my dear friends and super-dads David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris, and my most trusted advisor on wine Rita Jammet."

The Winter/Spring 2020 issue celebrates Rachael's beloved perspective on life, food, and travel, seen in numerous features:

Rach's Sunday Dinner: A project cooking moment for when you have more than 30 minutes to spend in the kitchen, these recipes will inspire you to gather those you love, "get comfortable, and comfort one another," Rachael says.

A project cooking moment for when you have more than 30 minutes to spend in the kitchen, these recipes will inspire you to gather those you love, "get comfortable, and comfort one another," Rachael says. 3 Minute Meal: A how-to from Rachael proving you can make great food in seconds! Each month she shares a technique that you can master to whip up all kinds of quick and delicious dinners for your family.

A how-to from Rachael proving you can make great food in seconds! Each month she shares a technique that you can master to whip up all kinds of quick and delicious dinners for your family. What's Fresh: A column dedicated to easy weeknight cooking ideas that pack in the season's best ingredients.

A column dedicated to easy weeknight cooking ideas that pack in the season's best ingredients. The Dish: We share news, trends and other cool stuff worth knowing about including interviews with buzzworthy chefs, Rachael's favorite beauty finds, fashion and home products, and a leisurely, highly visual travel section packed with Rach's personal recommendations.

Editor in Chief Lauren Iannotti said, "Our readers told us they're not looking to try 100 new recipes every month. In Rachael Ray In Season, we're boiling it down to the true must-makes, and giving our readers an experience they'll want to stretch out and spend time with, rather than race through. We'll have even more Rachael throughout the magazine, and a fresh, immersive feel."

On the advertising side, new marketers to Rachael Ray In Season include Kraft, Perdue, Walmart, Wonderful Pistachios and others.

"Rachael Ray In Season rises above the current clichés of magazines with rich, premium content and accessibility that Rachael enthusiasts will appreciate and cherish," said Vice President and Publisher Karla Partilla.

ABOUT RACHAEL RAY IN SEASON

Rachael Ray In Season , formerly Rachael Ray Every Day, has a quarterly frequency with a distribution of 400,000. Launched in 2005, Rachael Ray's magazine brand has been serving up delicious recipes, home and décor advise, travel tips, beauty and fashion trends, and shopping tricks that save our audience time and money.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 117 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches over 180 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 90 percent of U.S. Millennial women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

